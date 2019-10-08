Man BASE Jumps Off Antennae Tower Into Foggy Oblivion

This is a video of a base jumper climbing then leaping off the top of an antennae tower during very heavy fog one morning. A transcription of the jump, but read it all in a partial cartoon voice for realism:

3...2...1...send it! *jumps, opens parachute, grabs handles*

Woowoo, yeah!

*parachuting*

Haha, that was f***ing awesome.

*crashes into corn plants during landing*

Corn field landing!

Guys, that was f***ing awesome.

I'm lucky I got that turn in when I did or I would have landed deeper in the cornfield.

Haha, yes! Hehehe.

*stuffing parachute in back of car, unbuckling, breathing heavy*

Alright, time to get the hell out of Dodge.

Obviously, I was really hoping for that landing deeper in the cornfield, then a bunch of running around in circles unable to find his way out while police arrived, but *shrug* I guess Santa felt I haven't been very good this year. I'm gonna be really good next year though so I can get a Playstation 5 for Christmas. *fast forward to mid-January, already deep on Santa's naughty list* Plan B: we'll rob a store on Black Friday.

Keep going for the video, actual jump begins at 2:15.

Thanks again to hairless, who informed me he was really hoping an eagle would try mating with him mid-jump. Well apparently you weren't that good this year either.