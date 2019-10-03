License Revoked: Woman Spends Almost 2 Minutes Trying To Leave Parking Spot, Hits Another Car

Oh yeah, that looks right.

This is a video of a computer monitor (my favorite kind of video *gets all tingly inside*) featuring a woman trying to exit a parking spot for almost two minutes, eventually turning her car around sideways and proceeding to hit a car that wasn't even parked next to her (the video was reviewed after another woman noticed her car had been hit). That's impressive. Even more impressive? How this woman ever passed the practical portion of her driver's test. Now that's the video I want to see, because I think we might have a real scandal on our hands here.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Josh J, who agrees somebody needs to put some money on their bus pass.