Let's Get A Little Crazy Here: Bob Ross Sticky Notes

This is the pack of Bob Ross The Joy Of Painting Sticky Notes available from a ton of different online retailers. The going price for a pack appears to be around $7 or $8 and includes several different designs for leaving yourself happy little reminders. Me? Me and my girlfriend are huge note leavers. We're always scribbling each other sweet nothings to find around the house and read. Take this one she left on the fridge this morning for example -- "I'm leaving and I'm not coming back. You need to get your shit together and stop acting like a child." Haha, is uh, is today April Fools' by chance?

