Kurt Cobain's Green Cardigan From Nirvana's MTV Unplugged Performance Going Up For Auction

Kurt Cobain's green cardigan from Nirvana's 1993 MTV Unplugged performance is going back on the auction block later this month, with bidding starting at $200,000 and expected to reach over $300,000. The disgustingly comfortable looking cardigan was previously sold at auction in 2015 for $137,500. Apparently somebody is expected to pay more than double that now, and is probably kicking themselves for not raising their paddle again at the previous auction. Details:

"It's very important that we don't wash it," Darren Julien of Julien's Auctions said in Rolling Stone. "The stains are still there. There's even cigarettes burns that you can see on the sweater."

From Julien's Auctions: The Manhattan brand sweater is a blend of acrylic, mohair and Lycra with five-button closure (one button absent) with two exterior pockets, a burn hole and discoloration near left pocket and discoloration on right pocket. Size medium.

Do you think the new owner would just sell me one of the buttons? I mean it's already missing one. $300,000 is just a little out of my pre-worn cardigan buying price range right now, and forever. Plus I'm an extra large, not a medium. I'd look like a moldy grape in that thing.

Keep going for an auction shot of the cardigan, as well as a video of the first song from the performance ('About A Girl').

Thanks to hairless, who offered to go halfsies, which I politely declined. "You called me names." I WAS MAD I'M NOT RICH.