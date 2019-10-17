Kitten Playing Pokemon GO Successfully Catches A Pokemon

Note: Go HERE to watch the video on Facebook with a much more pleasant resolution frame rate.

This is a short video of a cat playing Pokemon GO and successfully catching a Pokemon. Impressive! Maybe not as impressive of my cats' video game playing skills, but -- oh who am I kidding, they just chew through my controller's charging cables because they feel like i don't spend enough time with them. Then when I do try to spend some quality time with them they just scratch my legs and run and hide. I swear, they're like having kids who just want to shit under the bed.

Thanks to ilana, who agrees now the cat just needs to run around the neighborhood for a bit to collect candy and hatch your eggs for you.