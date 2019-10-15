Because this is the internet and the internet never sleeps (or splits a dinner check fairly), here's a short compilation of Joaquin Phoenix's Joker laugh replaced with Pee-wee Herman's. So, yeah...it's weird I told myself I would't drink this early, yet here we are. At least it's Thursday. "It's Tuesday." Son of a! *kicks wastebasket like an 80-yard field goal attempt*

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Dunc, who agrees of all the reboots out there why isn't there a new Pee-wee's Playhouse?