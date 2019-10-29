Japanese Firm Tests Giant Quadrocopter Style Flying Car

This is a short video of Japanese technology firm NEC testing the giant quadrocopter style flying car they've developed, and plan to produce. This particular prototype measures around 13-feet long, 12-feet wide, and a little over 4-feet tall, and looks like one hell of a terrifying ride. Maybe not as terrifying as most people find my ride, but-- "Where's your steering wheel?" It's cool, sometimes I can use The Force. "Only sometimes?" Very rarely actually.

Keep going for the video while I try to imagine the sound of sitting so close to all those spinning blades.

