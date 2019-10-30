Inflatable Ghostbusters Ecto-1 Halloween Lawn Decoration Speeds Away From Yard During High Winds

This is some home security cam footage of a family's Ecto-1 inflatable Halloween lawn decoration doing a barrel roll then speeding off across the street and behind a neighbor's house during high winds. WHO YOU GONNA CALL? "Ghostbusters?" Yeah but they're busy trying to locate their car right now. So, I dunno, maybe you could call-- "I'm not calling a man with a Dyson on his back, dragging a shoebox on an extension cord behind him." MY RATES ARE REASONABLE.

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks again to hairless, who agree Uber and Lyft really dropped the ball not coming up with some sort of Halloween promotion offering rides in an Ecto-1 replica. Thanks for nothing!