Impressive: Malaysian Soldier Calmly Subdues A King Cobra

Hoho -- the ol' look up here trick, I always fall for that.

This is a video of a Malaysian soldier demonstrating his snake charming skills by subduing a king cobra. He didn't even have to play the pungi! A pungi is the-- "Wind instrument made from reeds and a gourd that snake charmers play?" You really are a smart cookie, you know that? Did you also know the venom of a king cobra is powerful enough to kill a person in as little as thirty minutes if the proper antivenin isn't administered quickly enough? I happen to know that personally because I'm not nearly as good as this guy.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Kevin H, who agrees you could have just gone around it, you know.