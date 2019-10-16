Impressionist Does 20 Different Celebrity Voices As Face Deepfakes From One Person To The Next

This is a worthwhile video of impressionist Jim Meskimen reading 'Pity The Poor Impressionist' (a poem he wrote about what it's like being an impressionist) in twenty different celebrity voices as his face transform from one celebrity's to the next thanks to the terrifying power of deepfake technology. If I didn't know any better I'd swear he really did transform into all those people. "Do you know better, GW?" THIS MAN IS A CHAMELEON.

Keep going for the video.

