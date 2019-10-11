I'll Wear Nothing Else: Knitted Beer Mug Novelty Socks

Hey guys my parents have actually been staying with me all week and today is my mom's birthday (happy birthday mom!) so I'm gonna cut out of here a little early and take them to the mall because my mom loves shopping (and I love Cinnabon and Orange Julius), then out to eat at a hibachi restaurant, where I will 100% dive in front of everyone else at the grill to steal their thrown shrimp because they were totally gonna miss anyways and it's easier than finding and eating them off the floor. See you Monday.

These are the knitted beer mug socks crafted by Serbian artist Vicky Djokic and available for sale through her Etsy shop. They're available in whole sizes from women's 5 (EU 35) to men's 14 (EU 47) and cost $49 a pair. Not the cheapest socks, but definitely a pair that will get you noticed at Octoberfest, and not for trying to nonchalantly puke without anyone noticing for once. Jesus, get it together.

Keep going for a couple more shots.

Thanks to Ashley G, who agrees these are a must-have accessory for your lederhosen.