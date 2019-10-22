Idiot Pours Gasoline Down Gopher Hole, Ignites With Predictable Results

October 22, 2019

This is a video of a man who clearly hasn't seen Caddyshack attempting to eradicate the gophers in his backyard with gasoline and a match. Did he get them? I'm not sure, but he definitely demolished his yard, so I guess the problem worked itself out in a way.

Keep going for the video while I berate this man for blowing up his yard so close to his dogs.

Thanks to cjcjcjcjcj, who agrees it's amazing such poor decision makers can live so long.

