I Must Have One: Guy Swings By Corner Store In Race Car Bed Modified To Actually Drive
This is a short video from Omaha, Nebraska of a man loading his purchases from the corner store under he hood of his Ferrari style race car bed, then proceeding to get in and drive it down the street. *wiping eyes* Am I dreaming? I've always wanted a race car bed, but I never got one, despite it being very near the top of every birthday and Christmas list since I've made since I was three. I guess my girlfriend now just thinks it's a joke, which, if we're being completely honest, worries me about our compatibility.
Keep going for the video.
Thanks to Marc B, who agrees there are sweet rides, and there are the sweetest rides, and this is obviously the latter. Now if you'll excuse me, I need to pull over for a power nap.
