I Am Into These: Full Moon Minted Coins

October 28, 2019

moon-coins-1.jpg

These are the moon coins minted by the Shire Post Mint, "struck one at a time in the USA using antique machinery and traditional coining techniques." Available in silver, copper, brass, and mokume-gane (in this case, layered copper, brass and nickel), the coins come in 1-inch and 1.5-inch diameters and range in price from $10 - $60. I ordered one, and it's gonna be my new lucky lotto scratching coin since that ram's head coin brought me nothing but heavy losses. As soon as it gets here I'm gonna buy all the tickets I can afford -- I'll let you know how it goes.

UPDATE: Well, hopefully the world ends by Thursday. "Spent your rent?" Everything.

Keep going for a few more shots of the different metals.

moon-coins-2.jpg

moon-coins-3.jpg

moon-coins-4.jpg

moon-coins-5.jpg

Thanks to Clint, who agrees everybody needs a lucky coin.

