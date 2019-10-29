Hungry Pittsburgh Sinkhole Tried To Eat An Entire Bus

Seen here looking like a screencap from Speed, this is a shot of a Pittsburgh Port Authority bus that a particularly hungry sinkhole tried to swallow early Monday morning. Thankfully, in addition to the driver there was only a single 56-year old passenger on board at the time, and neither was injured, although I do hope the passenger was able to get their $2.75 fare back or a key to the city, their choice.

Keep going for a short video news report.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees that should at least be worth free rides for a month.