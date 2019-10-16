Humanlike Robotic Hand Solves Rubik's Cube

This is a video from the folks at OpenAI of their Dactyl dextrous robotic hand and AI software that can successfully solve a Rubik's Cube placed in its palm. In their own words while I pull a classic "Up high, down low, too slow!' on this fool:

Since May 2017, we've been trying to train a human-like robotic hand to solve the Rubik's Cube. We set this goal because we believe that successfully training such a robotic hand to do complex manipulation tasks lays the foundation for general-purpose robots. We solved the Rubik's Cube in simulation in July 2017. But as of July 2018, we could only manipulate a block on the robot. Now, we've reached our initial goal.

The future, ladies and gentlemen! Just think of all the-- "Pleasure bots." That's not what I was going to say. "What were you going to say?" Now you made me forget. "Pleasure bots?" No. "Pleasure bots?" No! "Pleasure bots?" Pleasure bots.

Keep going for the video while I take a cold shower, but only because I didn't pay my electric bill.

Thanks to Cameron B, who agrees this thing probably kills at rock, paper, scissors. Like, actually kills.