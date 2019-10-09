Home Video Footage From A Dad And Young Sons Who Make Their Way On Set During Filming Of Ghostbusters 2

This is some home video footage of a dad who, along with his young sons (or possibly son and relative or friend of son), was able to visit the set during a break in the filming of Ghostbusters 2 in New York City. They get to see the Ecto-1, as well as the cast resting in between scenes, including Dan Akroyd, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, and the very sweet Harold Ramus. Their tour ends with the kids actually getting to sit on the hood of Ecto-1. Wow wow wow. If that had been me I would have pooped my pants FOR SURE. As a matter of fact, just watching it now and IMAGINING that was 4-year old me I think I came close. "You should probably go check." There is something strange in the neighborhood.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees as far as home video footage goes, that's pretty choice. Maybe not as good as me chasing my sister with a dog turd, but certainly close.