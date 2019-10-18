Holy Smokes: Video Demonstration Of Company's Impressive Invisibility Shield

This is a video demonstration of the 'Quantum Stealth' material developed by Canadian camouflage manufacturer Hyperstealth Biotechnology. It works by bending light around an object to make it effectively invisible to the human eye. Unsurprisingly, the technology was developed for military applications and not for me to sneak into the adults only section of the video rental store like I plotted every day of my life until video rental stores didn't exist anymore. Too little too late, Hyperstealth Biotechnology!

Keep going for the full video demo.

Thanks to Greenphant, who agrees it's easy to feel invisible in today's world, but it's much harder to actually be invisible, which is why you should never leave the house naked.