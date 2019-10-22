Holy Smokes: 'Spiderwoman' Sets New Speed-Climbing World Record

October 22, 2019

This is a video of Indonesian climber Aries Susanti Rahayu (aka Spiderwoman) setting the new women's world record for 15-meter speed climb, with a time of 6.995 seconds, beating the previous record set by her competitor in the video, Song Yiling of China, by 0.106 seconds. For reference, I probably couldn't even run 15-meters in 6.995 seconds. As a matter of fact, I probably couldn't go that fast under my own power doing anything but tripping and falling off a cliff. FUN FACT: Did you know speed climbing is going to be a new official event in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics? I did not, until I just read it. Fingers crossed they also reconsider my petition to include competitive eating, because I could easily take home the gold in Reese's Peanut Butter Cups (I've been watching Willy Wonka every day and training).

Keep going for the video while I run out and buy two more Halloween sized bags of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups to replace the ones I ate in the past day so my girlfriend doesn't judge me.

Thanks to Jessie, who agrees that wall probably never saw it coming.

