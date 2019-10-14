High Winds Blow Rock Tossed Off Mountaintop Back At Thrower

This is a short video of a group of campers tossing flat stones off the top of Bluff Knoll in Western Australia and trying to get them to return in the high wind. And one does, almost like a boomerang. Thankfully, it doesn't hit anyone. Well, I mean thankfully for them, I was still hoping for some sort of Wyle E. Coyote end to the video.

Keep going for the video of Mother Nature rejecting their stone sacrifice.

Thanks to Andyman, who agrees they should have tried an anvil or a barrel of dynamite.