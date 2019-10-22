Guy Uses Two Phones On Speaker To Call Pizza Hut And Papa Johns Simultaneously, Let Them Chat

October 22, 2019

pizza-battle.jpg

This is a short Tik Tok video of University of Alabama football player Mac Hereford using two phones on speaker to call Pizza Hut and Papa John's simultaneously and let the employees be confused for a bit. Personally, I respect pizza too much to ever use it as part of any prank. So, what's your favorite national brand pizza? "Neither one of these." Domino's? "No." Well what then? Pretend I'm waving a knife at you and demanding you pick one of the three, what would you do? "Disarm you, stab you with your own knife." OMG, it's Little Caesar's isn't it?!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Josh J, who agrees he should have called Domino's too and made it a real three-way pizza party.

Idiot Pours Gasoline Down Gopher Hole, Ignites With Predictable Results

Previous Story

Home's Over The Top Halloween Light And Music Show Choreographed To The Ghostbusters Theme

Next Story
Read More: calling people, hello?, i hope you called back and ordered some extra large cheese and mushrooms, oh yeah well we have a cheaper pizza so there!, phone, pizza, pizza is life, pizza life, pizza or death, pranks, yeah you did
Previous Post
Next Post