Guy Riding Little Gas Scooter Over Homemade Ramp Eats It Hard

This is a super short video of some moron on a little gas scooter trying to make all the neighborhood girls swoon by performing a feat of bravery over what is arguably one of the crappiest homemade ramps I've ever seen. You know, they say you can judge the experience of a stunt performer by how well he builds his ramps, and, based on the quality of this one (which appears to be constructed -- or rather placed together from a piece of plywood, beer case, and a bunch of scrap 2 x 2's) I'm guessing this is his first time on a scooter, and possibly venturing out of his mother's house at all.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Luc, who agrees if all your friends have their cameras out and are cheering you on, you're probably about to do something stupid.