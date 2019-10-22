Guy Performing Endless Burnout On Motorcycle Sets Bike On Fire

Note: Volume, and cursing.

This is a short video of some jerk going for the neighborhood burnout record and setting his motorcycle on fire in the process. Then the guy filming laughs like he hasn't been allowed to his whole laugh and needs to make up for it right this second. Man, between Mr. Burnout and Cackles here, that is not a neighborhood I would want to live in, and I'd encourage anybody who does to burn their house down and move immediately, insurance or not.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Marcus O, who agrees that sounds like the worst Saturday morning ever.