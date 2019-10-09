Guy Flies His Paramotor To Walmart For Lunch Ingredients, Makes Sloppy PB&J During Return Flight

This is a video of paramotor flyer and Youtuber Anthony Vella flying his machine to a Texas Walmart, picking up some basic sandwich making ingredients, then making himself a peanut butter and jelly sandwich on his return flight. In his own words while I stand behind someone at the vending machine like I'm waiting my turn, then snatch whatever they buy out of the trough before they can. Hopefully not just some lame-ass gum:

I flew my flying machine (paramotor) to Walmart and made a peanut butter and jelly sandwich during the flight back home! El Paso is a great place to live and there is always so much to do.

Ahahahhahahhahaha. I'm sorry, but I feel like if El Paso really is such "a great place to live and there is always so much to do," maybe paramotoring to Wal-Mart to make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich isn't the best example.

