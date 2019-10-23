Good Lord: The Sound Of The Loudest Bird In The World

Note: Volume, obviously.

This is a very short video of the loudest bird in the world, a white bellbird (Procnias albus) of the Brazilian Amazon, whose mating call averages a very respectable 125 decibels and sounds like an air horn (hummina hummina, sweet beak dangle too). The soundwave produced is actually triple the pressure of the previously known record holder, the screaming piha (Lipaugus vociferans), also of the Amazon, whose mating call averages 116dB. Man, could you imagine waking up early on a Saturday morning to these things calling? That's worse than my neighbor's leaf blower, which *smirking* seems to have mysteriously vanished. For reference, my mating call is almost inaudible, and typically whispered into my girlfriend's ear like an autumn leaf blowing in the breeze. Although now that I think about it, it might actually be inaudible, because she never seems to react, she just keeps chatting it up with her friends at the party. "What about your mating dance?" *shaking head dejectedly* It's like she doesn't even see me on the table.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Carsten, who agrees if a deafening air horn doesn't put you in the mood, are you even a romantic?