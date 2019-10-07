Glenlivet Cocktail Capsules Served in Edible Seaweed Pods

Because once you pop (a Tide Pod) you can't stop (your taste is just forever changed), this is the Glenlivet Capsule Collection, three Glenlivet Private Reserve based cocktail recipes served in the edible seaweed based capsules created by sustainable packaging company Nootka. You just pop a pod in your mouth and bite. Then wince and agree one was enough. But let's not forget the most important part of the experience. "Instagram photos." How else is anybody going to know you got to try something they haven't?

Keep going for a video about the booze pods.

Thanks to DT, who agrees there's nothing wrong with drinking jungle juice straight from the unwashed cooler it was mixed in.