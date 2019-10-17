Gender Reveal Giant Balloon Pop Fails Beautifully

October 17, 2019

I don't know what it is about gender reveals gone wrong that fill me with such unbridled joy, but they do. One of the very few things if we're being honest. Enter this couple. What are they having? No clue, but Barry Bonds and his wife over here can forget about me attending any do-over gender reveal party, my Saturday afternoons are precious.

Keep going for the video while I suggest a spiked bat.

Thanks to becca b, who agrees the best gender reveal of all time is yelling "WE HAVIN' A BABY!" when grandpa is giving the blessing at Thanksgiving.

