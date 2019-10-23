Freaky Deaky: Rarely Seen 'Clown Nose' Octopus Hovers Over Moon-Like Terrain In The Deep Sea

This is another video from the excitable scientists aboard the E/V Nautilus watching the live-feed from the HOV Hercules when it comes across a rarely seen Cirrothauma magna octopus appearing to almost orbit the deep sea "moon-like terrain" of Jarvis Island in the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument. It starts as a relatively unremarkable looking black blob, then narrowly avoids a spiky urchin, before transforming into its true form. Crazy right? If I didn't know any better I'd swear it was just a discarded plastic shopping bag floating around in the ocean. "But do you know any better, GW?" We have to stop polluting the oceans like this! *under breath* At least until I discover and raid Atlantis.

Keep going for the video. Also, bonus points for the scientist making the pew pew sound when he turns the measuring laser on at 2:30, and bonus points for the other scientists for laughing.

Thanks to Allyson S, who knows what I like, and I like pretending I'm Captain Nemo.