Freaky Deaky: Rarely Seen 'Clown Nose' Octopus Hovers Over Moon-Like Terrain In The Deep Sea

October 23, 2019

This is another video from the excitable scientists aboard the E/V Nautilus watching the live-feed from the HOV Hercules when it comes across a rarely seen Cirrothauma magna octopus appearing to almost orbit the deep sea "moon-like terrain" of Jarvis Island in the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument. It starts as a relatively unremarkable looking black blob, then narrowly avoids a spiky urchin, before transforming into its true form. Crazy right? If I didn't know any better I'd swear it was just a discarded plastic shopping bag floating around in the ocean. "But do you know any better, GW?" We have to stop polluting the oceans like this! *under breath* At least until I discover and raid Atlantis.

Keep going for the video. Also, bonus points for the scientist making the pew pew sound when he turns the measuring laser on at 2:30, and bonus points for the other scientists for laughing.

Thanks to Allyson S, who knows what I like, and I like pretending I'm Captain Nemo.

Holy Smokes: 'Spiderwoman' Sets New Speed-Climbing World Record

Previous Story

Count Me In: A Look At Japan's Competitive Pillow Fighting

Next Story
Read More: animals, biology, bring this octopus to my quarters for interrogation -- it has 'i know where atlantis is' written all over it, but do you know spongebob, fascinating, freaky deaky, mother nature, octopuses, scientists, sealife, the ocean -- or space?! "the ocean" cool just making sure, under the sea, video, who are you and where did you come from?, whoa
Previous Post
Next Post