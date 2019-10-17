Freaky Deaky: Deep Sea Creatures Feasting On A Whale Carcass

This is a video from the exploration vehicle Nautilus's under sea rover Hercules (previously), which stumbles across the carcass of a whale and the deep sea creatures that have come to eat it. Admittedly, it's hard to pass up a feeding frenzy, even if whale is the only thing at the buffet. As usual, the scientists watching the video live go absolutely nuts over the footage, and presumably not just because they've been cooped up on a ship for months. They are genuinely into this. The last thing I was genuinely into? Probably pogs.

Keep going for the video.

