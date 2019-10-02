Flip It up: Guy Performs 20 One-Footed Backflips In A Row

This is a video of a gymnastic trick performer completing 20 one-footed backflips in a row without stopping. I liked that slick ninja-move he used to start the routine, that was a nice touch. Can you teach me that? His inspirational message:

"I'm a self-taught athlete who started tricking at the age 16 after learning a backflip on a mattress in my garden. Since then my training has been the focus of my life for the last 9 years.

I dropped out of university and left multiple jobs to pursue my training until starting an online business teaching tricking that now has over 1000 paying members. Now I travel the world teaching workshops and have taught in over 15 countries. In 2018 I broke two bones in my left ankle and suffered ligament damage. I focused my life around mobilizing and conditioning my ankle and I can now to 20 backflips in a row off the ankle that I broke."

Dare to dream, folks -- that's the message here. Believe in yourself. I mean if you don't believe in yourself, who are you gonna believe in? Santa? That fat bastard has never not let me down.

Keep going for all twenty while I write another angry letter to the North Pole.

