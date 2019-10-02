Flip It up: Guy Performs 20 One-Footed Backflips In A Row

October 2, 2019

This is a video of a gymnastic trick performer completing 20 one-footed backflips in a row without stopping. I liked that slick ninja-move he used to start the routine, that was a nice touch. Can you teach me that? His inspirational message:

"I'm a self-taught athlete who started tricking at the age 16 after learning a backflip on a mattress in my garden. Since then my training has been the focus of my life for the last 9 years.


I dropped out of university and left multiple jobs to pursue my training until starting an online business teaching tricking that now has over 1000 paying members. Now I travel the world teaching workshops and have taught in over 15 countries.

In 2018 I broke two bones in my left ankle and suffered ligament damage. I focused my life around mobilizing and conditioning my ankle and I can now to 20 backflips in a row off the ankle that I broke."

Dare to dream, folks -- that's the message here. Believe in yourself. I mean if you don't believe in yourself, who are you gonna believe in? Santa? That fat bastard has never not let me down.

Keep going for all twenty while I write another angry letter to the North Pole.

Thanks to DT, who agrees we can count just watching this as our physical activity for the day.

Woman Climbs Fence Into Lion Enclosure At Bronx Zoo

Previous Story

There Can Be Only One: Woman's Ultra-Impressive Performance On The 'Devil's Wheel' Oktoberfest Ride

Next Story
Read More: dare to dream, do a barrel roll!, doing flips, dream and you can achieve, exercise, flip it up, flips, having a great time, health and fitness, i feel winded just watching, i wish i'd gotten into gymnastics, impressive, now do 21, skills, so that's what that looks like, trying hard and believing in yourself, video
Previous Post
Next Post