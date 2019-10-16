Finally, Some Slice Shaped Pizza Playing Cards

October 16, 2019

pizza-playing-cards.jpg

These are the novelty Pizza Playing Cards manufactured by GAMAGO and available through Spilsbury ($10, also available in donut form complete with hole -- pic below). They come in a pizza box, are slice shaped, and have an image of a pizza on the back. Will they be easy to mark so you can cheat? Yes. But what's the fun in cheating? Oh, shucks, looks like I lost again! *unbuckling belt* "This is go fish, not strip poker." Man, I remember when game nights used to be fun.

Keep going for a shot of the donuts.

donut-playing-cards.jpg

Thanks to Ashley I, who agrees plus the other players can't fault you for eating a few cards if you lose.

Oh Wow: Disney Releases A 3 Hour 18 Minute Supercut Of Everything Coming To Its Streaming Service

Previous Story

Rare Footage Of Humpback Whales Creating Bubble Nets To Capture Prey

Next Story
Read More: blackjack, cards, donuts, eating things, food, games, go fish, i was just thinking the other day i should play more card games, pizza, pizza is life, pizza life, playing cards, poker, real products that exist, slapjack, sure why not, things that look like other things
Previous Post
Next Post