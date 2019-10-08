Finally, Some Decent Blue Cheese Flavored Lollipops

These are the blue cheese flavored lollipops available from Lollyphile (4 for $8). Their product description while I write to ask if each purchase comes with a complimentary America grill:

Of all our mind-blowing flavors, we're going to go ahead and say that this is the mind-blowingest. It started off as a joke. We were all scared to try it. Maria (our maple-bacon model) popped it in her mouth and said, "Oh! It's awesome!" And we assumed she was lying...

Now I love blue cheese as much as the next guy who quietly spoons out and eats all the chunks in the jar of dressing while his girlfriend is distracted by one of her shows, but I'm not sure how I feel about it in lollipop form. Also, while perusing the rest of their wares I happened to notice they've added breast milk flavored lollipops to their lineup, which might be perfect for those days you're really missing your mom.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees this should be sold in a three-pack with hot wing and celery flavors.