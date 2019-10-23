Finally, An Autonomous Backyard Robot For Picking Up Dog Poop

October 23, 2019

dog-poop-robot.jpg

This is a promo video for the development of Beetl, a small autonomous robot that looks like a little tractor and roams your backyard looking for dog turds to pick up like the world's saddest claw machine. Obviously, it looks like it works best with solid, dry turds -- something my dogs know nothing about. They eat weird shit, then shit weird. Also, what if it mistakes an ant hill for a dog turd and starts a war with an ant colony? Whose side do I pick? Besides, who needs a potentially expensive robot to pick up dog turds in your yard when you have perfectly good nieces and nephews who think SweeTARTS prevent worms?

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Charlie H, who agrees just wait a day until they're dry, then run them over with the lawnmower and fertilizer the rest of your yard.

An Interview With Ed Currie, The Man Who Bred The Carolina Reaper Pepper

Previous Story

Man Attempts World's Furthest Mountain Bike Jump Off A Ski Ramp, Crashes

Next Story
Read More: alternatively buy a pooper scooper and spend ten minutes picking it all up, animals, autonomous, different strokes for different folks, dirty jobs, dogs, i said pick it up!, pets, problem solving, prototype, robots, the pinnacle of human achievement, what a time to be alive
Previous Post
Next Post