Finally, An Autonomous Backyard Robot For Picking Up Dog Poop

This is a promo video for the development of Beetl, a small autonomous robot that looks like a little tractor and roams your backyard looking for dog turds to pick up like the world's saddest claw machine. Obviously, it looks like it works best with solid, dry turds -- something my dogs know nothing about. They eat weird shit, then shit weird. Also, what if it mistakes an ant hill for a dog turd and starts a war with an ant colony? Whose side do I pick? Besides, who needs a potentially expensive robot to pick up dog turds in your yard when you have perfectly good nieces and nephews who think SweeTARTS prevent worms?

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Charlie H, who agrees just wait a day until they're dry, then run them over with the lawnmower and fertilizer the rest of your yard.