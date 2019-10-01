Finally, A Four Stages Of The Xenomorph Life Cycle Beer Stein

This is the $130 officially licensed, limited edition 'Four Stages of Fear Aliens Stein' available from The Bradford Exchange. The stein holds 40 ounces (perfect for an Olde English) and features the four main stages of the Xenomorph life cycle with egg, facehugger and fully grown warrior around the outside, and chestburster on the zinc alloy lid. Now I am into it, I'm just not sure I'm $130 into it *checks bank account* at least not without overdraft protection.

Keep going for a few more shots.

Thanks to Brad H, who agrees if your roommate decides to put your Aliens stein into the dishwasher or microwave, those are grounds for eviction.