Finally, A Decent Unicorn Skeleton Halloween Decoration

This is the $40 Unicorn Skeleton Halloween Decoration available from Oriental Trading. Although I would argue it doesn't just have to be just a Halloween decoration, it could be a year round decoration if you play your cards right. The mythical beast bones measure 43-inches long and 27-inches tall. Not exactly full size, but that would probably cost significantly more than $40. I actually bought one of these last year, and painted it all black and modding its horn to shoot flames at my Halloween party. How cool is that? "A lot cooler than the partygoers you set on fire." Man...that mummy really went up quick, didn't he?

Keep going for a few more shots, including one custom painted Día de Muertos style.

Thanks to Lindsey P,