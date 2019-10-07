Finally, A Decent Adult-Sized Dilophosaurus Dinosaur Costume

October 7, 2019

dilophosaurus-costume.jpg

Because who doesn't want to be the dino responsible for taking out Dennis Nedry, this is the Dilophosaurus adult costume available from HalloweenCostumes ($60 for M, L, XL, $80 for a small for some reason). Obviously, it's also the perfect costume to-- "Make your spitting problem seem intentional?" *taken aback* Is it really that noticeable?!

Thanks to Joanna P, who agrees you just need a yellow raincoat, glasses and a Barbasol can to complete the perfect couples costume.

