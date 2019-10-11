Electric Bike Battery Catches Fire, Blazes Up Good While Guy Sprays With Water Hose

This is a video of a man's e-bike battery catching fire and blazing up pretty good and popping and crackling as he hits it with a water hose. In his own words while I speculate if standing right beside a giant burning battery while spraying it with water was a safe decision. I bet it smelled good though!:

The battery fire occurred while changing a broken controller. After connecting the battery to the system it caught on fire and was unstoppable. Cooling it down with water was the only option. That's how I kept the damage to a minimum.

Dang, so you just offset all the pollution you were going to prevent by using green transportation. I imagine Captain Planet does applaud your efforts, but is still gonna kick your ass.

Keep going for the video while I also speculate if holding a camera and trying to document the incident didn't affect his ability to efficiently deal with it.

