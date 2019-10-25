Elderly Drunk Couple Attempt To Navigate Bed & Breakfast Stairs, Fail (Fall) Hard

This is some very worthwhile security cam footage from a bed and breakfast of an elderly drunk (read: wasted) couple, MORE DRINKS IN HAND, attempting to navigate the stairs to their room. They, uh, they Jack and Jill it pretty hard. Now I can't remember the last time I fell down the stairs, but mostly because if I get drunk enough to fall down the stairs, I'm also drunk enough not to remember. YOLO. "You need help, GW." OUR OCEANS NEED HELP. You know that guy looks like my buddy Tim. That does NOT look like his wife though -- know what I'm saying? I'm saying that's not my buddy Tim, it just looks like him. He's a good guy.

Keep going for the video (which I've already watched at least a dozen times), which, unfortunately for them, doesn't end successfully upstairs. Did they have to sleep on the floor?

Thanks to MSA, who agree these two really put the booze and more booze in B & B.