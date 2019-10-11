Drone Footage Of Italian Restaurant's Impressive Exterior Halloween Decorations

This is some drone footage of the Halloween decorations adorning the exterior of Angelo's II, an Italian restaurant in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. As you can see, they have eleven giant green tentacles emerging from the windows, all topped off with the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man busting through the roof. *shrug* I'd eat there. I wonder if there's a lunch buffet. I also wonder if their food is as good as their decorating. Because one time I went to this restaurant that appeared to have gone ALL OUT decorating for Halloween but no those were real cobwebs and rats.

Keep going for the video.

