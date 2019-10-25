Driver Tries To Shoot Gap Between Two Other Cars, Ends Up On Side
This is a short video from the motherland of dashcam footage, St. Petersburg, Russia, of a woman zipping around in a Kia (WITH CHILD -- don't baby on board me when you're driving like a stuntman) and trying to shoot the gap between two cars and getting squeezed onto her side in the process (thankfully, no injuries). Why she thought that would be a good idea is beyond me, but it seems people are full of bad ideas these days, and have been for quite some time. The future though -- the future is gonna be nothing but good ideas. Just kidding, we're totally screwed. *shaking coworker* PEOPLE DON'T CHANGE.
Keep going for the whole video.
Thanks to
