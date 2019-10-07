Don't Do It!: Home Security Footage Of Robotic Vacuum Smearing Dog Poop All Over Rug

Uh-oh. What have I done?

These are two videos of a robotic vacuum biting off more than it can chew and trying to make a fresh dog turd disappear by smearing it all over the rug its on. Admittedly, as bad as it is, that could have been a much juicier, more devastating turd. Still, this is exactly why you shouldn't let these alleged 'helper' robots into your house. "Says the guy who smeared a dog turd into the carpet with a regular vacuum." To my credit, it did look dry.

Keep going for the videos.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who agrees good luck docking the cost of cleaning that rug from the robot's pay.