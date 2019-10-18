Dare To Dream: Team Builds A Massive 3,168 Square Foot Ouija Board

This is a video of the world's new largest Ouija board, OuijaZilla, a massive 72-foot by 44-foot Ouija board constructed out of painted plywood in Salem, Massachusetts (appropriate). The board was constructed from 99 sheets of 4' x 8' plywood, weighs 9,000 pounds, and measures 3,168 square feet (three times the size of the previous record holder). It also features a 15.5-foot x 10-foot planchette, which can be moved around the board by a single person standing in the middle of it. "What about a person in a relationship?" LOL. Man, just imagine the size of the unholy demons that are gonna be summoned with this thing. Because one time in middle school my best friend and I were playing with his Ouija board during a sleepover and the planchette started moving around the board all crazy, then a face appeared in his fireplace so we burnt the whole house to the ground just to be on the safe side.

Keep going for a video of the board from ground level.

Thanks to E.V.I.L.A.R.E.S., who's so evil he'll probably be summoned by the board.