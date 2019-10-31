Damn, Slow Down: World's Fastest Ants Can Run 108X Their Body Length Per Second

This is some video of Saharan silver ants, the world's fastest species of ant, which can travel 108-times the length of their body (around a meter) per second, with a galloping stride that lifts all six feet off the ground at once around 47 times. Their speed is the equivalent of an average house cat running at 120MPH, which I'm fairly certain I've witnessed in real life the time Chester Copperpot got startled by and tried running from one of his own dangling dingleberries.

Keep going for the video while I speculate if these ants are, in fact, the result of a steamy night spent between Ant-Man and The Flash.

Thanks to Devon, who agrees that is too fast and you need to slow down. Same goes for you, hummingbirds!