Damn: 18-Wheeler On Side Of The Road After Its Heavy Cargo Tore Bottom Of Trailer Out

October 18, 2019

This is a short video from a trucker delivering a load of a steel to a plant in Atlanta when he spotted a UPS trailer on the side of the road that had its heavy load collapse through the middle of the trailer. So, if you were wondering why your package hasn't arrived yet, this is it. That or some jabroni stole it off your porch. You know there's a special place for package thieves. "In hell?" *moaning, chains rattling in basement* Yes, in hell. That's what I meant.

Keep going for the drive by.

Thanks to hairless, who informed me the same thing happened to the back of his pants once. That's unfortunate.

