Creepy Ultra-Realistic Danny DeVito 'Hyperflesh' Mask

These are a couple videos of the Danny DeVito 'hyperflesh' mask crafted by artist Landon Meier (of those super-realistic giant baby head masks fame). All Landon's masks are hand-sculpted in clay then cast in silicone and finished with hair and paint. They're pretty convincing, and now I'm not sure if I'll be able to tell the difference between a deepfake and shallowfake anymore. I also included a clip from Jimmy Kimmel where he wears the mask when he has Danny on the show. Unfortunately for anyone interested in the mask, it's currently one-of-a-kind and up for auction on eBay, but bidding is already at $6,600. So unless being able to quote It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia has somehow made you a millionaire, it's probably going to be out of our price range. "Our?" Which is a shame because just imagine all the sexy fun we could have with this in the bedroom. "We?" Tons -- the answer was tons.

Keep going for the videos.

Thanks to Caroline and DT, who agrees there's absolutely nothing wrong with staring at yourself amorously in the mirror wearing your Halloween costume.