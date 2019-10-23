Count Me In: A Look At Japan's Competitive Pillow Fighting

This is a video from Ruptly of some competitive pillow fighting action from Japan. Apparently the All-Japan Pillow Fighting Championships have existed since 2013, with popularity and participation growing ever year, because why wouldn't it? Games, consisting of 2-minute sets, begin with five players on each side pretending to sleep under kakebuton comforters, then jumping up and running for their pillow weapons when the whistle is blown. The object of the game is to hit the other team's 大将 taishō ("general"), while protecting your own. Blankets can be used as protective shields, but when a player is hit by a pillow they must lay down and are out of the game. Now this -- this sounds like my idea of a fun night. Maybe you all should come over after work on Friday and we could-- "There isn't enough room to swing a cat in your apartment, GW." Don't you dare touch Shitmittens. Anyway, I was going to say we could go TO THE TENNIS COURTS in the park across the street. "Ooooooh." And shoot fireworks at each others until the cops are called.

Keep going for the video, as well as a promotional one for the league, while I fill my pillowcase with a couple bars of soap and lay waste to my enemies.

Thanks to Liza F, who agrees if all fights were pillow fights, the world would be a much better place.