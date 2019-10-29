Cooool: Artist Creates Trippy Panoramic Painting On A Sphere

October 29, 2019

This is a video of a panoramic intersection in Japan that was carefully painted onto the exterior of sphere. The effect is pretty amazing. So amazing I wouldn't be the least bit surprised to discover there was magic involved. Tell me I'm wrong. "You're wrong." Tell me I'm right. "I can't." Tell me you love me. "Settle for love-hate?" I have been my whole life, haven't I?

Thanks to Lindsey P, who agrees somebody needs to open an Etsy shop.

