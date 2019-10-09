Comparison Of Jumping From The Highest Point Possible In Spider-Man Video Games, 2004 - 2018

October 9, 2019

spider-man-video-game-jumps.jpg

This is a video comparison of Spider-Man jumping from the highest point possible in his video games released 2004 - 2018, including Spider-Man 2 (2004), Ultimate Spider-Man (2005), Spider-Man: Web Of Shadows (2008), Spider-Man 3 (2007), The Amazing Spider-Man (2012), The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014), Marvel's Spider-Man (2018), and a BONUS climb and jump in LEGO Marvel Superheroes (2013). They really didn't go too crazy with the video game naming, did they? So, which jump was your favorite? I'm partial to the one in Marvel's Spider-Man, but FULL DISCLOSURE: that's the only one I actually played. Granted it took me a while to get the web-swinging mechanics down, but when I did, man, I was still not very good come over and beat the hard parts for me, please.

Keep going for the video.

