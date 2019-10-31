Classic: Man Plays The Old 'I Cut My Hand Off On The Table Saw' Prank On Friend

This is a short video of a Norwegian man playing the classic I cut my hand off on a table saw and am currently bleeding to death prank on a buddy. His buddy seems concerned, but not that concerned. I can almost guarantee you these two aren't friends anymore, but did the prankee call it off with the pranker for pulling the prank in the first place? Or -- OR -- did the pranker stop returning texts from the prankee for only half giving a shit and unenthusiastically trying to save him? *shrug* We may never know or care.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Alf, who agrees that running table saw could have turned this video in a much realer direction.