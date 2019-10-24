Classic: Guy Gets Pranked By Coworkers With Obscene Name Phone Call

This is a video of a delightful man getting pranked by his coworkers to call a phone number and ask to speak with Tess -- Tess Tickle. I said it was an obscene name in the title but now that I think about it I take it back because testicle is actually proper medical nomenclature. I mean it's not like he called and asked to speak with a-- "Hugh--" Oh no you don't. He takes it all very well and only blames himself for falling for the prank. Me? I would have choked every single one of my coworkers in the vicinity with my headset. I'm a team player, and I don't like it when we aren't a team.

Keep going for the video.

